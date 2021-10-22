On Thursday October 21, Killingbeck and Seacroft Neighbourhood Policing Team officers seized approximately 11 cannabis plants in South Seacroft.

The cannabis grow was discovered growing outdoors on grassland, between two street locations following reports received, police said.

Officers seized the plants for destruction, in what was the "most unusual cannabis grow they have located in the area to date".

