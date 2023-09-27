Belle Isle Road: Police issue update after man arrested over serious assault in Leeds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to the parade of shops on Belle Isle Road at around 1am on Saturday morning (September 23) and found two males with what were believed to have suffered blunt force injuries.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said today (Wednesday): “A 38-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with a serious assault outside the Kasa convenience store, in Belle Isle Road, Leeds, in the early hours of Saturday, was discharged from hospital into police custody last night.
"He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.”
One of the men, aged 35, was initially arrested on suspicion of affray but was later released without charge and is being treated as a victim.
Detectives have asked anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact them via 101 quoting crime reference 13230529893 or online at the West Yorkshire Police website.”