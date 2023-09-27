Police have issued an update after a serious assault outside a convenience store in Leeds.

Officers were called to the parade of shops on Belle Isle Road at around 1am on Saturday morning (September 23) and found two males with what were believed to have suffered blunt force injuries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said today (Wednesday): “A 38-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with a serious assault outside the Kasa convenience store, in Belle Isle Road, Leeds, in the early hours of Saturday, was discharged from hospital into police custody last night.

"He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing into the incident.”

The two men were found injured outside of Kasa on Belle Isle Road

One of the men, aged 35, was initially arrested on suspicion of affray but was later released without charge and is being treated as a victim.