Belle Isle fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson after flat on Aberfield Gate filled with smoke

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a flat in Leeds was found filled with smoke.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 11:49am

At 7.51pm yesterday (Sunday 26 February) police were called to a flat in Aberfield Gate, Belle Isle, after concerns were raised for the welfare of the person living there. Officers attended and forced entry and found the address was smoke-logged.

The occupants of neighbouring flats were evacuated while the fire service attended.

The cause of the fire was assessed as being suspicious and a man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson. He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

