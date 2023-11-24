Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Belle Isle dog attack: Three children injured in hospital after dog attack in West Grange Road Leeds

Three children have been injured after a dog attack in south Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 24th Nov 2023, 18:01 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 18:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At 7.58am today (Friday, November 24), police received reports of a German Shepherd type dog loose and acting aggressively towards people in the vicinity of West Grange Road, Belle Isle.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Further information was received that three children had been injured. An 11-year-old girl had received a bite injury to the forearm, a 12-year-old boy received puncture wounds to his leg and grazes to his hands from falling, and a 15-year-old girl suffered an injury to a tooth after being pulled over by the dog.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Their injuries were not life threatening and they have been taken for medical treatment.

Most Popular
Police received reports of a German Shepherd type dog loose in the vicinity of West Grange Road, Belle Isle. Picture: GooglePolice received reports of a German Shepherd type dog loose in the vicinity of West Grange Road, Belle Isle. Picture: Google
Police received reports of a German Shepherd type dog loose in the vicinity of West Grange Road, Belle Isle. Picture: Google

“Officers located the dog at a nearby address and secured it for seizure. A woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and is in custody.”

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230651286 or online via the 101LiveChat.