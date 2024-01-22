Belinda Street Hunslet: Police investigating after woman suffers facial injuries in suspected Leeds mugging
A woman has suffered facial injuries in a suspected Leeds street mugging
At 3.27am this morning (Monday, January 22), police received a report of a woman having been found with facial injuries outside an address in Belinda Street, Hunslet,
The incident is believed to have occurred at around 1.45am.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Her bag and personal items were found to be missing. She did not require medical treatment.
"A scene was put in place and the incident is being investigated as a potential street robbery."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting reference 13240038642.