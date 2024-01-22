Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 3.27am this morning (Monday, January 22), police received a report of a woman having been found with facial injuries outside an address in Belinda Street, Hunslet,

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 1.45am.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Her bag and personal items were found to be missing. She did not require medical treatment.

"A scene was put in place and the incident is being investigated as a potential street robbery."