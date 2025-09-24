A homeless beggar awaiting sentence has been told he needs to undergo a psychiatric assessment after telling his barrister was a Queen’s Counsel barrister who had represented a porn star in court.

Jamie Cannibal appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning to be sentenced for breaches of a criminal behaviour order (CBO) because of his begging in Leeds.

But there were concerns for his mental health from the outset and the judge ordered he be muted with him appearing in court over a video link from HMP Leeds.

Homeless beggar Cannibal claimed he was barrister, so his case was adjourned for a psychiatric report. | Getty

He said he was a political prisoner and had only been asking for a cigarette. He asked if the judge was human just as he was muted.

Judge Simon Batiste said an assessment was required, otherwise the 37-year-old would not get the help needed.

Cannibal’s barrister, Martin Morrow, told the judge that he too was concerned about his mental state having told him during their pre-hearing conference that he was also a high-flying barrister who had represented the porn star in court.

During the hearing, Cannibal continued to rant and was waving his arms around.

Judge Batiste told Cannibal: “Given the shouting down the system, I’m not going to take you off mute. I’m concerned about your mental health, the probation service are concerned about it and in the circumstances, there should be psychiatric report.”

He adjourned the case until November 10 and remanded Cannibal back into custody.