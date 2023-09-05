Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Beeston shooting: Four arrested by police after 'gunshots heard' on Grovehall Drive, Leeds

Detectives are appealing for information following a suspected firearm discharge in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 14:53 BST
At 2.37pm yesterday, police received a report of a disturbance in the street in Grovehall Drive, Beeston, with gunshots heard. The suspect had then driven off. Officers attended and established no-one had been injured or any firearm-related damage caused.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The scene was secured for forensic examination and spent blank bullet casings were recovered. As a result of enquiries, two men, aged 26 and 29, were later arrested by armed officers on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They remain in custody.

“A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting and offender and a 56-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.”

Police received a report of a disturbance in the street in Grovehall Drive, Beeston. Picture: GooglePolice received a report of a disturbance in the street in Grovehall Drive, Beeston. Picture: Google
Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230492514 or online at 101livechat. Information also can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.