At 2.37pm yesterday, police received a report of a disturbance in the street in Grovehall Drive, Beeston, with gunshots heard. The suspect had then driven off. Officers attended and established no-one had been injured or any firearm-related damage caused.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The scene was secured for forensic examination and spent blank bullet casings were recovered. As a result of enquiries, two men, aged 26 and 29, were later arrested by armed officers on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They remain in custody.

“A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting and offender and a 56-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.”

Police received a report of a disturbance in the street in Grovehall Drive, Beeston. Picture: Google