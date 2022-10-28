Police were called to a disturbance involving a group of men on Sunbeam Avenue, Beeston at about 2.24am this morning (Friday, October 28).

It occurred after several men began arguing and fighting in the street with one man seriously injured by a car during the incident.

Speaking to the YEP, neighbours who were awoken by the commotion detailed how the problem continues to get worse.

One said: “Unfortunately it’s not out of the ordinary around here but in all my years that’s the worst I’ve seen. It was really bad.

“There are just these gangs that hang around then at night they fight. I don’t want to cause trouble because obviously I have to live here but it feels as if the problem is getting worse.”

Those involved in the incident had left the area by the time police arrived while the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious arm injury. He was later discharged.

The neighbour added: “You worry for not only your own safety but your neighbours and your property. My car was parked on the street but luckily wasn’t damaged.”

Another neighbour said: “It was awful. We heard it all but just tried to rollover and go back to sleep. It’s not worth getting involved.”