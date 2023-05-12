Police were called at 6.48pm yesterday to reports an incident at an address in Linden Avenue, Beeston, where a man had been assaulted.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not believed to be serious or life threatening. A scene was put in place while enquiries were carried out.”

One local resident contacting the Yorkshire Evening Post described a “large pile of blood still on the sidewalk” following the attack.