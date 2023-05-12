Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Beeston police incident: Man taken to hospital after bloody attack on Linden Avenue, Leeds

Police are investigating after a man was hospitalised following a bloody street attack in Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 12th May 2023, 18:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 18:54 BST

Police were called at 6.48pm yesterday to reports an incident at an address in Linden Avenue, Beeston, where a man had been assaulted.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not believed to be serious or life threatening. A scene was put in place while enquiries were carried out.”

One local resident contacting the Yorkshire Evening Post described a “large pile of blood still on the sidewalk” following the attack.

Police were called yesterday to reports an incident at an address in Linden Avenue. Picture: GooglePolice were called yesterday to reports an incident at an address in Linden Avenue. Picture: Google
