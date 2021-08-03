Sohail and Shamrayz Khan were jailed in January this year over their involvement in a major family-run cannabis supply conspiracy based in Beeston.Both men were given 64-month sentences after pleading guilty to the cannabis supply conspiracy, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of amphetamine with intent to supply.

The cannabis supply conspiracy took place between October 2017 and February 2019 and is thought to have involved the sale of around 40 kilos of the class B drug.

A judge who sentenced the pair along with other relatives described the property on Tempest Road where the conspiracy operated from as being like 'a drug supermarket'.

Brothers Shamrayz Khan (left) and Sohail Khan had their prison sentences extended at Leeds Crown Court after they pleaded guilty to more drugs offences.

Sohail and Shamrayz appeared before Leeds Crown Court again yesterday (August 2) when they were given a further 12 months after both pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

David Toal, prosecuting, said police executed a search warrant at the brothers' home on Burlington Road, Beeston, at 6.30am on June 17, 2019.

Both defendants were found hiding in an attic bedroom.

Shamrayz Khan

A quantity of cannabis was also seized along with digital weighing scales and mobile phones.

The brothers were taken to Elland Road police station where Shamrayz, 30, was searched and found in possession of 52 wraps of cannabis and two wraps of cocaine.

The phones were analysed and text messages relating to drug dealing were recovered.

Matthew Harding, mitigating, said the brothers had lost their father while in custody and had been unable to attend his funeral.

Sohail Khan

Mr Harding said Sohail, 24, had become a father while in prison and was working hard to address his offending behaviour.