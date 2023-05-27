Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Beeston: Armed police deployed after man suffers stab wounds to his head, hands and arms in Leeds

Armed police were attendance after a man suffered stab wounds to his head, arms and hands in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th May 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 13:51 BST

Police were alerted to the incident at 10.49pm last night (Friday) by ambulance crews stating that a male had been stabbed on Lodge Lane in the Beeston area of the city.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found the male had suffered injuries to his arms, head and hands.

“The male, 22, was taken to hospital for further treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Armed police were in attendance after a man was stabbed on Lodge Lane in Leeds. Photo: GoogleArmed police were in attendance after a man was stabbed on Lodge Lane in Leeds. Photo: Google
“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has footage that may assist, is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

“The crime reference is 13230293786. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”