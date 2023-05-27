Police were alerted to the incident at 10.49pm last night (Friday) by ambulance crews stating that a male had been stabbed on Lodge Lane in the Beeston area of the city.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found the male had suffered injuries to his arms, head and hands.

“The male, 22, was taken to hospital for further treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Armed police were in attendance after a man was stabbed on Lodge Lane in Leeds. Photo: Google

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has footage that may assist, is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.