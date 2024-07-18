Bed-hiding Leeds thug tried to bite officers deployed to return him to prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wanted man tried to hide under a bed to avoid being returned to prison, then tried to bite officers who arrived to arrest him.

Aaron Jordan was wanted on recall for a previous violent conviction when two officers turned up at an address on Dewsbury Road on May 15, Leeds Crown Court heard.

After speaking with his cousin at the door, they were eventually let into the property and found Jordan secreted under a bed in the bedroom. He removed himself and appeared to be co-operating, but when they tried to handcuff him, he struggled and “became increasingly violent”, prosecutor Austin Newman said.

As they tried to take him to the floor he tried to bite the hands of both officers. He was PAVA sprayed twice in order to subdue him. They later said he appeared to be intoxicated either through drugs or alcohol.

The officers sustained minor injuries to their hands and spoke of their “disgust” at Jordan’s conduct.

Jordan, of no fixed address, has 16 previous convictions for 32 offences, including racially-aggravated assault, robberies and violence.

He was last before the courts in September of last year when he received an 11-month sentence for ABH and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was being recalled following domestic abuse allegations, which were not pursued by the Crown.

However, Jordan admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker for the biting attempts.

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe said that the injuries were not caused by bite marks, but said: “He does apologise through me for his actions towards the officers, he reacted the wrong way on that day.”

He acknowledged that the reason the officers came to find him was to send him back to prison for two weeks, and that he had been locked up since his arrest on May 15.

Judge Robin Mairs jailed Jordan for 24 weeks. He was also given a five-year restraining order to keep him away from his ex partner.