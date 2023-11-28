Police have launched a CCTV images appeal following an attempt burglary at a property in north Leeds.

The offence occurred at around 3.50am on Saturday, November 18, at a property in Beckett's Park Crescent, Headingley, Leeds.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The occupants of the property have been woken by the house alarm and disturbed a male who was attempting to force entry to the property.

“The suspect is described as being around 5ft 9ins tall. It is believed that he was in company with two others.”

Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area in the early hours of November 18 or anyone with information about those involved.