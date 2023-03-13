Viewers were shown CCTV footage of the violence that broke out at Bojangles Bar in Pudsey on December 27 last year, with Crimewatch Live host Michelle Ackerley saying some of the scenes captured during the “all-out” bar brawl were too violent to be aired as part of its Monday morning programme.

Inspector Phillip Gill, of West Yorkshire Police, detailed how officers were called to the bar in Lowtown at around 1am when a large number of men and women began fighting. “We don’t know the reasons for the fight, other than that it started with two males who appeared to know each other and then resulted in other pubgoers joining in,” he said. “As a result, police and paramedics were called to the scene."

Insp Gill said the footage showed two men who had picked up chairs, then thrown a table that hit a female victim. He added: “What the clip doesn’t show is the 20 minutes of sustained violence that we had in the incident. Multiple people involved, people kicking each other as they’re laid on the floor, and other weapons such as bottles and glasses being used.”

Police investigating a brawl at Bojangles Bar in Pudsey want to identify the two men pictured in these CCTV images.

A number of people were injured and some needed hospital treatment. Damage was also caused to furniture in the bar, which is currently listed for sale on Zoopla for offers over £850,000.

Asked how often this kind of violence is seen in Leeds bars, Insp Gill added: “Bar brawls do take place but not to this extent, certainty not in the Pudsey area. On this occasion, such was the level of violence that it was unusual and we’re treating it as violent disorder.”

It is thought 14 people were involved, with police having identified 12 suspects already. Viewers were shown CCTV stills of two men who officers still want to identify. They are not believed to live in the Pudsey area and were last seen walking up Clifton Hall after leaving the bar.