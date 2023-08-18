Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Bayswater Terrace Harehills: Woman's finger severely injured after she was attacked in Leeds

A woman’s finger has been severely injured after she was assaulted in Leeds.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:38 BST

Police were called to Bayswater Terrace, Harehills, at 6.10pm yesterday (Thursday August 17). They had received a report that a woman had been assaulted, causing a serious injury to her finger.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding. He is being held in police custody and the Leeds District Domestic Abuse team are investigating the attack.

