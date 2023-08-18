A woman’s finger has been severely injured after she was assaulted in Leeds.

Police were called to Bayswater Terrace, Harehills, at 6.10pm yesterday (Thursday August 17). They had received a report that a woman had been assaulted, causing a serious injury to her finger.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding. He is being held in police custody and the Leeds District Domestic Abuse team are investigating the attack.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 6.10pm yesterday, police received a report of a woman having been assaulted in Bayswater Terrace, Harehills, with a serious injury caused to her finger.