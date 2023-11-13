Eight people have been arrested following a reported fight in a West Yorkshire town on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to Battye Street in Dewsbury shortly before 3.30pm yesterday (Sunday November 12) to reports of an ongoing fight in the street.

It was reported that a number of those involved were carrying weapons, and that an air weapon was fired, but no injuries were reported.

West Yorkshire Police have arrested eight males, aged between 14 and 23, from a nearby address, and they remain in custody.

Police have arrested eight people after a reported fight in the street in Dewsbury on Sunday. Picture by Google

Officers have also recovered a gas-powered air gun and machetes, and a scene remains in place at the address while police conduct further searches.

Detective Inspector James Bellhouse, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We know any incident involving weapons will cause some concern in the local community. At this time, we have not had any reports of anyone being injured in this incident and I hope the swift action that has been taken provides some reassurance to members of the public.

“We have made a number of arrests and have seized weapons ensuring that these have been taken off our streets. Officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries today and conducting reassurance patrols in the area.”

