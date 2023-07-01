Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Batley Road Wakefield: Man arrested after police uncover cannabis farm worth £135k following drugs raid

Police have uncovered a large cannabis farm after a drugs raid in Wakefield.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 1st Jul 2023, 07:40 BST- 1 min read

Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) raided a property in Batley Road on Friday morning. The unit’s Regional Disruptions Team seized around 275 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of £135,000.

One man was arrested and is being held in custody. An investigation has been launched in collaboration with West Yorkshire Police.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the YHROCU said: “Officers from our Regional Disruptions Team have seized around 275 cannabis plants, with an estimated value of £135k after executing a warrant on Batley Road, Wakefield, this morning.

Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit raided a property in Batley Road, Wakefield, on Friday morning (Photo: YHROCU)

“One male was arrested and remains in custody. Enquires continue alongside West Yorkshire Police.”

The YHROCU, funded by the Home Office, is responsible for delivering specialist and niche services across the region. Its work includes cyber investigation, digital forensic examination, financial investigation and specialist intelligence resources alongside serious drug trafficking and firearms offences.