Batley Road Wakefield: Man arrested after police uncover cannabis farm worth £135k following drugs raid
Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) raided a property in Batley Road on Friday morning. The unit’s Regional Disruptions Team seized around 275 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of £135,000.
One man was arrested and is being held in custody. An investigation has been launched in collaboration with West Yorkshire Police.
In a statement issued on Twitter, the YHROCU said: “Officers from our Regional Disruptions Team have seized around 275 cannabis plants, with an estimated value of £135k after executing a warrant on Batley Road, Wakefield, this morning.
“One male was arrested and remains in custody. Enquires continue alongside West Yorkshire Police.”
The YHROCU, funded by the Home Office, is responsible for delivering specialist and niche services across the region. Its work includes cyber investigation, digital forensic examination, financial investigation and specialist intelligence resources alongside serious drug trafficking and firearms offences.