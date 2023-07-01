Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) raided a property in Batley Road on Friday morning. The unit’s Regional Disruptions Team seized around 275 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of £135,000.

One man was arrested and is being held in custody. An investigation has been launched in collaboration with West Yorkshire Police.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the YHROCU said: “Officers from our Regional Disruptions Team have seized around 275 cannabis plants, with an estimated value of £135k after executing a warrant on Batley Road, Wakefield, this morning.

Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit raided a property in Batley Road, Wakefield, on Friday morning (Photo: YHROCU)

“One male was arrested and remains in custody. Enquires continue alongside West Yorkshire Police.”