Batley man jailed after admitting serious sexual assaults on young victim

A sex offender has been jailed for nearly 20 years after admitting sexually assaulting a young girl.

David Gray from Batley was jailed for 18 years and eight months at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (August 29) after admitting committing two serious sexual assaults against a young girl.

The offences took place between 2020 and 2023 and were reported to police in January this year.

David Gray. | WYP

The report led to an immediate investigation by dedicated Kirklees child safeguarding detectives.

The 50-year-old was swiftly arrested following the report and then charged.

He pleaded guilty to the offending at a hearing at Leeds Crown Court in June, and was remanded in custody for sentencing.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Natalie Green, of the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “Gray clearly poses a significant danger to young children, and we welcome the strong sentence handed down by the court.

“The appalling offences he committed against a young victim has affected he deeply, and starkly illustrates the dreadful impact these crimes have on victims.”

She added: “I would personally like to thank the victim and her family for their courage and strength during the investigation and for coming forward and speaking of the crimes committed by Gray.

“We continue to urge victims of sexual assault to come forward, no matter when the offending took place. All reports will be thoroughly investigated by our specially trained officers who will also provide you with support throughout.”