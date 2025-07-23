Barred immigrant with criminal past caught living in Leeds

An immigrant barred for life from the UK was caught living in Leeds under a different name.

Romanian David Grigoras was jailed at Leeds Crown Court and told that once he had served his sentence, will be deported again.

Prosecutor Zanisha Herbert said that Grigoras had come to the the UK under the old European Union rules, but in 2019 he was given the lifetime deportation order because of his criminal past.

He was put on a flight from Heathrow to Bucharest in March 2019.

Grigoras was given a lifelong order banning him from the UK, but was caught back in the country.

But Grigoras later applied to return which was subsequently rejected. In May 2021 the Home Office received an application for residency from a man with a different name, but with the same date of birth and a photo of Grigoras.

Then in September last year he was detained after arriving in Dover from Calais. Despite the different name, a finger-print check revealed his true identity.

Grigoras, whose address was given as Shepherd’s Place, Chapeltown, admitted two counts of breaching a deportation order and entering the UK by deception.

The court heard that it was not certain if Grogras was 25 or 26-year-old because of conflicting documents.

Mitigating, Celine Kart said he was “remorseful” and added: “He is deeply regretful of the position he has found himself in.”

Judge Simon Batiste told Grigoras that he “knew perfectly well” that he was in breach of the deportation order.

He jailed him for 18 months and told him the life-time deportation order will remain.