Officers were called to the Patch Wood View housing estate on Barnsley Road, Wakefield at about 2.53am yesterday morning (October 25) to reports of an attempted burglary.

The caller reported hearing a loud bang and found damage to the front door.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed:

Officers were called to the Patch Wood View housing estate on Barnsley Road, Wakefield. Picture: Google

"Attending officers found damage to the property which was believed to have been caused by a firearm. Further examination established the damage was consistent with a firearms discharge.

“No access was gained to the property, and no one was injured.”

A police cordon was in place while forensic examination was conducted.

Enquiries are ongoing and reassurance patrols are present in the area.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes, said:

“We are treating this incident very seriously given the circumstances and are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries.