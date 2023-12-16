Barkly News Beeston: Police issue CCTV appeal after knifepoint robbery at Leeds newsagents
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at 8:15pm last night (December 15) at Barkly News, on Barkly Road in Beeston.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have CCTV footage which shows the direction the suspect ran after the incident to make contact.
It is believed the suspect ran on Barkly Road in the direction of Old Lane but may have taken any of the nearby side streets.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference quoting reference 13230692098. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.