Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a knifepoint robbery at a newsagents in south Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at 8:15pm last night (December 15) at Barkly News, on Barkly Road in Beeston.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have CCTV footage which shows the direction the suspect ran after the incident to make contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed the suspect ran on Barkly Road in the direction of Old Lane but may have taken any of the nearby side streets.

The incident happened at 8:15pm last night (December 15) at Barkly News in Beeston. Pictures: Google/WYP