Seven people have been arrested after red paint was sprayed at a Barclays bank in Leeds city centre.

The incident, reported shortly before 2.30am this morning (June 27), saw the building on Albion Street targeted.

The Pinnacle building, which stands next door to the bank, was also targeted.

Barclays was targeted in the incident of criminal damage that was reported on Albion Street, Leeds, on June 27.Barclays was targeted in the incident of criminal damage that was reported on Albion Street, Leeds, on June 27.
Barclays was targeted in the incident of criminal damage that was reported on Albion Street, Leeds, on June 27. | Oliver Sheridan

Campaign group Palestine Action released a statement this morning claiming responsibility.

It said that activists used “repurposed fire extinguishers” to cover the buildings in red paint.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement that the force was told at the time of the incident that those involved had left the scene in a vehicle.

Officers later found a vehicle matching the description given, which was stopped nearby. Seven occupants were arrested and are currently being held in custody.

The force has urged those with information to call 101, or report via the force’s website quoting crime reference 13240345376.

