A disqualified driver led officers on a high-speed chase on the M1 before ploughing into a police vehicle.

Ethan Bodally, who has a lengthy record for driving matters, overtook and undertook vehicles before turning and driving the wrong way, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The 26-year-old was seen by a police officer in the red Vauxhall Astra on the roundabout at J42 near Lofthouse on September 29. He crossed a solid white line so the officer tried to pull him over.

The Astra accelerated away and drove onto the southbound carriageway of the M1 reaching 90mph in heavy traffic, swerving in and out of vehicles.

Bodally weaved in and out of traffic on the M1 as the police gave chase.

He tried to exit at J41 but was unable to due to the traffic, so continued along the motorway.

He turned the car around and drove the wrong way on the motorway. The Astra eventually collided with a police dog-unit vehicle and came to a stop, prosecutor Jordan Millican said.

Passengers got out and ran but Bodally was quickly apprehended. Inside the Astra they found several balaclavas and gloves.

During his police interview he admitted being the driver. He has 11 previous convictions for 25 offences, including aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence and dangerous driving. He was last banned from driving in January last year.

Bodally, of Clark Avenue, Cross Green, admitted dangerous driving and driving while banned for this latest incident. Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, he is already a serving prisoner having been jailed for 12 weeks in October for theft.

Mitigating for the driving matters, Craig Sutcliffe said: “The circumstances of the driving speak for themselves, but his explanation is that his reaction in panicking was completely wrong. He has no-one to blame but himself.

“He tells me his priority is his daughter - he recognises as a father he has to start doing better.”

Judge Kate Rayfield jailed Bodally for 14 months and said: “You put multiple other road users at risk. You had no business being in a car. You deliberately rammed the police car. There are just too many aggravating features in this case.”

She gave him another driving ban of 31 months and ordered he take an extended re-test.