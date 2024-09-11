A teenager banned from driving who pulled a wheelie on his new motorbike and ran a red light, knocked down a nine-year-old on a crossing.

Blake Cowell was reported to have momentarily stopped at the scene and laughed before fleeing, although he disputes the claim.

The 19-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week for the incident in South Kirkby, near Pontefract, with the judge telling him that the “message has to go out”.

Prosecutor Rachel Webster said Cowell had been on his Sur Ron electric motorbike on White Apron Street shortly before 4pm on April 8 last year.

Cowell struck the young girl on the crossing at White Apron Street in South Kirkby on his new bike. (library pics by National World / Google Maps) | National World / Google Maps

It was the day after his 18th birthday and his family and friends had “clubbed together” to by him the bike, despite him being subject to a road ban. It was also unregistered and uninsured.

Street CCTV footage was played to the court and showed Cowell pulling the wheelie, ignoring that the pelican crossing was on red and that pedestrians were crossing the road.

He collided with the nine-year-old girl, knocking her off her feet in front of her horrified parents and other onlookers. One witness claimed Cowell then stopped 20 metres away, laughed and rode off.

The court heard that the girl’s mother thought her daughter had been killed. The youngster then asked if she was dying. Her face had swollen and she was transported to hospital, but thankfully suffered only minor injuries.

The youngster was now afraid to go out, was jittery and refuses to sleep in her own bed, the court heard.

Cowell was recognised and arrested by police a short time later, still wearing the same clothing from the CCTV. He was initially arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving. He gave a no-comment interview to police.

He later admitted dangerous driving, and possession of cannabis after a small amount was found on him.

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe said: “He wishes through me to apologise for the way he behaved on that particular day. Thankfully she [the victim] suffered no long-lasting injuries.” Mr Sutcliffe said that Cowell did admit fleeing the scene out of panic, but strenuously denies he laughed.

He said Cowell struggles with literacy and numeracy but was hoping to address his issues.

Judge Kate Rayfield told Cowell: “I have no idea why your family and friends would have clubbed together to get you a bike you were not entitled to ride.

“It was at a nine-year-old girl’s cost. She was just crossing the road. The message must go out to the public that when people ride unregistered and uninsured bikes like you did, they will go immediately to prison.

“You knew it was wrong and it was an impulsive act and you did not mean to harm her, but you did harm her.”

She sentenced Cowell to 10 months in a young offender institute, and banned him from driving for 17 months.