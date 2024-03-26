Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Jordan was spotted by officers behind the wheel of a VW Tiguan on February 3, before he stopped near the junction of Hyde Park Road and Woodsley Road. He is banned from the road until July this year.

He tried to run when officers approached him but was quickly detained. The vehicle was found on false registration plates and they also recovered five more sets of fake plates from the vehicle. They also found a quantity of cash, three mobile phones, laptops, a Playstation, a jewellery box and drills.

Jordan was spotted driving the stolen VW Tiguan on Hyde Park Road and Woodsley Road. (pics by Getty / Google Maps)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Crown Court heard that the VW had been stolen on January 13 from Woodhouse Street, while a house of multiple occupancy was burgled on January 29 and £2,200 of items had been taken, including the jewellery box, the laptops and the Playstation.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, the 34-year-old admitted handling stolen goods. He also admitted two counts of driving while banned and two of driving without insurance. This included a separate incident from October 20 last year when police spotted him behind the wheel on Rillbank Lane in Woodhouse. He mounted the pavement to escape police.

Jordan, of Consort View, Woodhouse, has 32 previous convictions from 67 offences, including many for thefts and driving offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Shila Whitehead said there was a roofing job still open for Jordan once he released from prison. She described his pattern of offending as "serious" and accepted he "needed to be punished".