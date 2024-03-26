Banned Leeds driver found in stolen VW Tiguan full of burglary loot including laptops and Playstation
Ryan Jordan was spotted by officers behind the wheel of a VW Tiguan on February 3, before he stopped near the junction of Hyde Park Road and Woodsley Road. He is banned from the road until July this year.
He tried to run when officers approached him but was quickly detained. The vehicle was found on false registration plates and they also recovered five more sets of fake plates from the vehicle. They also found a quantity of cash, three mobile phones, laptops, a Playstation, a jewellery box and drills.
Leeds Crown Court heard that the VW had been stolen on January 13 from Woodhouse Street, while a house of multiple occupancy was burgled on January 29 and £2,200 of items had been taken, including the jewellery box, the laptops and the Playstation.
Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, the 34-year-old admitted handling stolen goods. He also admitted two counts of driving while banned and two of driving without insurance. This included a separate incident from October 20 last year when police spotted him behind the wheel on Rillbank Lane in Woodhouse. He mounted the pavement to escape police.
Jordan, of Consort View, Woodhouse, has 32 previous convictions from 67 offences, including many for thefts and driving offences.
Mitigating, Shila Whitehead said there was a roofing job still open for Jordan once he released from prison. She described his pattern of offending as "serious" and accepted he "needed to be punished".
The judge, Recorder Simon Jackson KC jailed him for 14 months and gave him a new driving ban of 25 months.