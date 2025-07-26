Banned driver narrowly avoids jail - for riding e-bike through Pudsey
Kyle Smith said he had little idea he required a licence for the electronic bike.
Leeds Crown Court was told that the bike had no pedals, so was deemed as a motorised vehicle from which the 24-year-old was prohibited from using.
He had been convicted of dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice in October of last year and given a 16-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, a 12-month driving ban and 250 hours of unpaid work.
Smith was then spotted by police wearing dark clothing and balaclava, riding the e-bike in Pudsey at around 6.45pm on December 12.
He was travelling away from the officers but turned sharply and came off, injuring his shoulder.
Smith was detained after it was found he was banned from the road. He later admitted driving while banned, and having no insurance.
Mitigating, Holly Clegg said Smith had “made a mistake” and “did not realise the e-bike was subject to the same rules”.
She said he bought the bike to help care for his grandfather, doing his shopping and cleaning for him that involved him travelling back and forth to his home each day.
She said he has now taken to walking the route.
Ms Clegg said he bought the bike second hand, but had got rid of it as soon as he was made aware that he required his licence.
The judge, Recorder Richard Stubbs gave him an 18-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.
He said it would be “unjust” to activate his existing suspended sentence, but have him an extra 20 hours of unpaid work.