Baildon Road Bradford: Heartbroken dad's tribute to teenager and 'amazing mum' killed in horror crash as car overturned
A teenage mum has been tragically killed after the car she was travelling in overturned during a police chase.
The woman, named locally as Amber Deakin, 18, was a passenger in a silver Vauxhall Vectra which crashed after it failed to stop for officers in Bradford, West Yorks. It is believed the driver lost control on a bend during the police pursuit and flipped over before it hit a wall and came to rest on its roof.
Paying tribute to Amber, who had a young son, her heartbroken dad Simon Deakin posted on social media: ”Fly high my beautiful girl. I’m going to miss you so much."
One pal wrote on social media: "I love you so much and I always will. You was one of my best friends and I’m sorry this has happened to you. I promise you I will look after junior for you and tell him how much of an amazing mum you was and how much you loved him. I miss you already."
Five other people have been treated for injuries as a result of the horror smash, which occurred at 11.45pm on Tuesday night, West Yorkshire Police said.
A man, 21, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remained in custody. Another man, aged 26, had also been arrested in connection with the crash, the force said. Both remain in police custody at this time, a spokesman said. A fundraising page has been set up to help Amber's family. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/amber-deakin? to donate.