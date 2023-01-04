The woman, named locally as Amber Deakin, 18, was a passenger in a silver Vauxhall Vectra which crashed after it failed to stop for officers in Bradford, West Yorks. It is believed the driver lost control on a bend during the police pursuit and flipped over before it hit a wall and came to rest on its roof.

Paying tribute to Amber, who had a young son, her heartbroken dad Simon Deakin posted on social media: ”Fly high my beautiful girl. I’m going to miss you so much."

One pal wrote on social media: "I love you so much and I always will. You was one of my best friends and I’m sorry this has happened to you. I promise you I will look after junior for you and tell him how much of an amazing mum you was and how much you loved him. I miss you already."

Baildon Road

Five other people have been treated for injuries as a result of the horror smash, which occurred at 11.45pm on Tuesday night, West Yorkshire Police said.