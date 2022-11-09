James O’Rourke is charged with being behind the wheel of a VW Golf and causing death by dangerous driving in Gipton in February 2021.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court today where he entered a not-guilty plea. He also denies driving without a licence or insurance.

However, due to the lengthy backlog of cases waiting to be heard, he will not stand trial until April 2024.

The mini roundabout at Wykebeck Valley Road, Gipton. (Google Maps)

Judge Christopher Batty said: “It’s ridiculous that we are having to list cases in 2024. Everybody in this case wants answers sooner rather than later.

"It must be incredibly stressful for everybody concerned.”

Addressing O’Rourke directly, he said: “I’m afraid you can’t be tried until April the year after next, which I know is unsatisfactory.”

O’Rourke, of Ramshead Grove, Seacroft was granted unconditional bail.

Police and ambulances had been called to Wykebeck Valley Road shortly before 3am on the February 27, 2021 after the grey VW Golf left the road and struck a tree.

It happened near to the mini-roundabout junction with Oakwood Lane.

Prince Kabaya, 35, was pronounced dead at hospital a short time later. His family paid tribute in the days that followed, saying he was a “beloved brother” who was “loved by many”.

O’Rourke was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was arrested a short time later.

