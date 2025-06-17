Baby killer finally deemed dangerous after Leeds knife and gunpoint robbery

A convicted baby killer has been told he is a danger to the public after robbing a man a knife and gunpoint.

Jonathan Weekes was given an extended jail sentence of more than 11 years this week after attacking the victim in the man’s own flat while being ordered to hand over money for drugs.

Weekes was jailed in 2009 for killing his own four-month-old baby when he was himself just a child, and has racked up more than 20 convictions, including robbery of a taxi driver while armed with a knife.

The judge at Leeds Crown Court told the 35-year-old that he appeared to “revel in and enjoy violence”.

Weekes (pictured) was deemed dangerous and given an extended sentence at Leeds Crown Court. | WYP / NW

Weekes had only been released from his last prison sentence in July last year and went onto commit his latest offences just days later.

The court heard that the victim had loaned him £30 to buy drugs in early August, then Weekes demanded more the next day.

When the victim refused, Weekes began sending him messages telling him he was going to kill him if he didn’t hand over the cash.

The man was so scared of Weekes he contacted the police.

But at around 4am on August 4 last year, Weekes and another male went to the man’s flat in Harehills armed with a 10-inch knife and an imitation firearm.

Forcing their way into the flat, they then took it turns to assault the man, kicking and punching him and demanding money. They eventually got away with around £70.

Weekes, of Ashton Road, Harehills, eventually admitted robbery, attempted robbery, making threats to kill and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared in court this week via video link from HMP Leeds, refused to speak with a probation with a view to a report and demanded he be sentenced. He told the court that he knew he was facing a long sentence.

Mitigating, Lily Wildman said: “He is sorry for what he has done. He was using drugs at the time and was not thinking about the consequences.

“Ultimately, those consequences will become a reality today.”

She said Weekes had witnessed his father being killed and that his brother had taken his own life in custody. Ms Wildman said he was now clean from drugs and wanted to be good father to his 17-year-old daughter.

Judge Robin Mairs told Weekes was “clearly a dangerous offender”. He gave him an eight-and-a-half-year jail sentence, with a three-year extended licence period.

Weekes was just 16 when he caused fatal head injuries to his baby daughter.

Paramedics found the baby unconscious in the Leeds flat which Weekes shared with the baby’s mother.

His daughter was rushed to St James’s Hospital but never regained consciousness and died from head injuries the following day after her life support machine was switched off.

Weekes accepted he caused injuries when he shook the baby and threw her on to a mattress, but said she fell from that, hitting her head on the floor.

Admitting manslaughter, he was given 30 months’ detention in 2009. The mother of the baby was given one year’s detention after admitting causing or allowing the baby's death.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported that just two years later, he was back in court again for robbing a taxi driver at knifepoint and given another 46-month jail sentence.