Axe-waving thug in a balaclava made Leeds pizza shop threats over 'immigrant issue'

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST
An angry masked thug who waved an axe towards a man taking shelter in a pizza shop later blamed it on an “immigrant problem” in the area.

Darren Clifford claimed he found the foot-long hatchet and the balaclava shortly before the frightening incident at Crunchies in Armley.

His claims were rubbished by Judge Ray Singh at Leeds Crown Court who sarcastically told him: “They are the two items I regularly find in my pockets.”

He then sternly told Clifford his story was “complete nonsense”.

Balaclava-wearing Clifford brandished the hatchet outside Crunchies pizza shop in Armley, beckoning a man to come outside. (pics by Getty / Google Maps)placeholder image
Balaclava-wearing Clifford brandished the hatchet outside Crunchies pizza shop in Armley, beckoning a man to come outside. (pics by Getty / Google Maps) | Getty / Google Maps

CCTV from the parade of shops on Tong Road was played to the court and showed Clifford approaching the shop at around 7.20pm on August 2.

Clutching the black and yellow hatchet and his face covered, he was clearly remonstrating with someone in the shop, gesticulating with his arms spread wide.

Agitated, he was seen to kick the door. After around six minutes the owner and another man left the shop and confronted 35-year-old Clifford, who then appeared to back off and eventually leave the scene.

He was arrested two weeks later and during his police interview admitted it was him. He said that a Polish man had been badgering and threatening him. He said that he only intended to scare the man with the hatchet.

Clifford, of First Avenue, Armley, later told a probation officer that there was a “problem with immigrants in the area” and they were “dangerous individuals”.

He admitted possession of an offensive weapon in public. He has 10 previous convictions for 16 offences.

Mitigating, Leila Taleb said that Clifford’s immigrant comments were “regrettable”. She said: “He clearly saw red but in my submission a custodial sentence is not the answer.”

She said he could rehabilitated in the community.

Judge Singh told Clifford: “In open view you had a balaclava were waving an axe or hatchet. You clearly intended to disguise yourself. There were members of the public there.

“Your justification for all of this is that you encountered a Polish man in the street, you say he threatened you but you can’t explain how.

“Just by chance you found an axe and just by chance you found a balaclava. It’s complete nonsense what you are suggesting.

“You told the probation officer it’s because there’s a problem with immigrants in the area. You are a thoroughly despicable character.”

He gave him a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years, 15 rehabilitation days with probation and ordered him to complete the Thinking Skills anger-management course.

