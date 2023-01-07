News you can trust since 1890
Axe stand-off as armed police swoop on Leeds house

Armed police were involved in a stand-off with a man armed with an axe at a house in Middleton.

By Nick Frame
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Jan 2023, 12:37pm

Officers were called to the property on Sissons Street at 11.15pm last night to a male who was refusing to leave the house and was in possession of the weapon.

Police negotiators said they brought the incident to a “safe conclusion”.

At 12.50am, the man was arrested on suspicion of assaults, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

Police were called to Sissons Street last night. (Google Maps)

He was taken to hospital before being later discharged.