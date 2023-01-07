Axe stand-off as armed police swoop on Leeds house
Armed police were involved in a stand-off with a man armed with an axe at a house in Middleton.
Officers were called to the property on Sissons Street at 11.15pm last night to a male who was refusing to leave the house and was in possession of the weapon.
Police negotiators said they brought the incident to a “safe conclusion”.
At 12.50am, the man was arrested on suspicion of assaults, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.
He was taken to hospital before being later discharged.