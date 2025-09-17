Axe attacker swung at Leeds police as they spotted him stealing from Ford Transit

An axe-wielding thief tried to attack police after they saw him breaking into a van in the middle of the night.

Stephen Morris began to swing the 18-inch hatchet at the officers as they pursued him along the street.

The 37-year-old, who has a long list of convictions including burglaries and handling stolen goods, was handed a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court, with the judge telling him he only avoided being locked up “by the skin of his teeth”.

He admitted affray, having an article with a blade or point, attempted theft of a van and going equipped for theft. He also admitted two counts of racially-aggravated harassment for verbally abusing the police officers after his arrest.

Morris was spotted breaking into a van, then swung an axe at officers who tried to stop him. | NW

The court heard that in the early hours of May 18, patrolling officers spotted Morris in the Beeston Ring Road area loitering next to a Ford Transit.

The van’s hazard lights were flashing, so they stopped.

Morris tried to run, pursued by the officers, so he swung at them with the weapon, with one having to dive out of the way.

They deployed pepper spray and Morris dropped a screwdriver he had with him. He tried to run again but was detained.

He was carrying gloves, a torch, screwdrivers and multiple sets of keys. It was later found he had caused £300 damage to the van as tried to break into it.

Having been taken to Leeds General Infirmary, he was verbally abusive towards the officers and said that he should have “taken their heads off” with the axe.

Morris, of Clarke Crescent, Leeds, later refused to be interviewed by police.

He was then held on remand until his sentencing hearing today. He has 22 previous convictions for 39 offences.

A probation report said that Morris has a “serious drink and cocaine problem”.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said that Morris had “matured” in the four months he has been held on remand and said: “He needs to make that decision to move away from drugs and alcohol.”

He said the incident involving the axe “got out of hand” and said the outcome “could have been worse”, had he injured the officers.

The judge, Recorder Tom Little KC gave him a 14-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, with 30 rehabilitation days and a six-month alcohol monitoring requirement.

He told Morris: “I’m just persuaded to suspend it.

“By the skin of your teeth you have not received an immediate custodial sentence today.”