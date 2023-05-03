Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Aviary Mount Armley stabbing: Man left with serious leg injury after stabbing in Leeds

A man has been rushed to hospital after being seriously injured in a stabbing in Armley.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 3rd May 2023, 17:39 BST- 1 min read

West Yorkshire Police was called shortly after 9am today (May 3) and found the 43-year-old in Aviary Mount. He had a serious injury to his leg, but it is not thought to be life threatening. Police say that enquiries established the stabbing happened during an incident inside an address on the street.

A crime scene was set up for a forensic examination, but it has now been removed as detectives from Leeds District CID continue to carry out enquiries.

The stabbing on Aviary Mount left a 43-year-old with serious injuries. Picture: Google.The stabbing on Aviary Mount left a 43-year-old with serious injuries. Picture: Google.
The stabbing on Aviary Mount left a 43-year-old with serious injuries. Picture: Google.