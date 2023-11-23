Audi owner forced to dive for safety after Leeds thief drove at him to escape

A Leeds car thief drove at the Audi’s owner after he tracked him down, forcing the man to dive for safety, a court was told.

Zak Charles had taken the powerful Audi RS3 overnight on September 23 from the The Cricketers in Kirkstall, but which was fitted with a tracker. When the owner realised it was missing at around 8am, he took an Uber cab to where the car had been left, prosecutor Jordan Millican told Leeds Crown Court.

On arrival, he found the car had been fitted with false registration plates. The man was then approached by five men, including Zak Charles, who quickly got into the vehicle and drove off, forcing the owner to jump out of the way.

Charles drove to the BP garage on Otley Road where he filled up worth £81 worth of fuel before driving away without paying.

Charles stole the Audi from The Cricketers in Kirkstall. (pic by PA / Google Maps)

But the police and the owner then tracked the vehicle to Oakwood Lane where they spotted the defendant who tried to make off on foot. He was apprehended and gave a false name. The Audi key was found along with the victim's bank card.

Mr Millican said six days before the Audi theft, he had been spotted on a doorbell camera getting into an unlocked BMW parked on a driveway in the Leeds area. He then got out and left, and nothing was stolen.

The 25-year-old later, of Spen Approach, West Park, admitted vehicle interference, theft of a vehicle, making off without payment, driving while banned, without insurance and failing to provide a sample.

The court heard that he has 12 previous convictions for 38 offences, and been banned from driving in 2017 for two years but had never taken the extended driving test.

The case had initially been heard earlier this month, but Judge Christopher Batty had adjourned the matter while further details were obtained. No mitigation was offered on his behalf this week by his barrister, Martin Morrow, after Judge Batty said he would not lock Charles up.