A driver who mowed down and killed a cyclist after he said he was “dazzled” by the sun.

Grandfather Steven Martin suffered “catastrophic brain injuries” after he was struck by the Audi A6 estate on the afternoon of January 14, 2022.

Francis Smith, 38, was found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of causing death by careless driving on Barnsdale Road, between Kippax and Allerton Bywater.

Both Mr Martin and Smith were travelling along Barnsdale Road in the same direction towards Castleford. The accident occurred close to Home Farm at around 12.45pm.

Smith was handed a six-month jail sentence this morning, suspended for 18 months.

Steven Martin died after being hit by Francis Smith's Audi on Barnsdale Road. (Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

Judge Robin Maris told Smith: “There was no evidence that you were distracted by your phone. Your speed was consistent with other road users. You simply did not see Mr Martin and simply misjudged your overtaking manoeuvre.”

The court heard that 63-year-old Mr Martin was “much loved” and “was the heart of the family and best friend to all”. He was married for almost 40 years and was “inseparable” from his wife. He was due to become a great-grandfather.

Judge Mairs added: “The pain and loss will not ease.”

Witnesses said they saw Smith’s Audi plough into the back of Mr Martin’s Giant bike, sending him into the air. He struck his head on the road when he landed. He was wearing a helmet at the time.

Smith, of Leeds Road, Kippax, told police he did not see the cyclist due to the low sun, but was wearing prescription sunglasses at the time.

However, a motorist travelling behind said he saw the cyclist in front of the Audi. Conditions that day were also clear and visibility was good.

Giving evidence during his trial, Smith said: “It was like a flash, as soon as it happened my hand came up to cover my eyes and that’s when I heard the noise. I saw something flicker.

“It all happened so fast.” Smith denied he was distracted by something in his car.

Mitigating, James Littlehales, said: “It’s one of those of those cases that will always have a long-lasting effect on everyone, on both sides involved in it.”

He said father-of-four Smith had an an “unblemished” driving record prior to the tragedy, that he remained at the scene and was “clearly anxious to assist”. He said that Smith offered his “sincere remorse” that was “genuine”.

Along with his suspended sentence, Smith was given 10 rehabilitation days and banned from driving for 18 months.