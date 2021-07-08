Audi driver, 20, died after head on crash with bus

Godley Lane Halifax Image: Google

The incident happened at around 7:35pm last night (Weds July 7) on Godley Lane in the in the Stump Cross area.

The collision involved a black Audi A3 travelling away from Halifax, towards Bradford, and a double-decker bus travelling in the opposite direction.

The Audi driver, a 20-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Initial enquiries are continuing and investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened immediately prior to the incident, or anyone with dash cam footage or footage that will assist the investigation.