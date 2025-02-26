Police have arrested a man in in connection with an attempted serious sexual assault in a Leeds suburb today.

Officers received a report from a member of the public at 5.57am today (February 26) of a woman shouting for help and being pulled to the ground by a man on Cemetery Road in Beeston, near to the junction with Beeston Road.

Both the victim and the suspect had left the scene, and officers were deployed to search the area.

A man was arrested in the vicinity in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

The incident is being treated as an attempted serious sexual assault and detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to progress enquiries and are working to identify and trace the victim.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13250110260 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat