Police in Leeds are searching for a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Ashley Metcalfe, aged 38, was released on licence in May of this year after serving part of a robbery sentence.

He is believed to have breached the terms of his release, and has now been recalled to prison “as a matter of urgency”, West Yorkshire Police stated.

Ashley Metcalfe is wanted on recall to prison.
Ashley Metcalfe is wanted on recall to prison. | West Yorkshire Police

Metcalfe is known to have links to the Middleton area of Leeds, but police are currently unable to locate him.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information that could help officers locate him is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250331096.

