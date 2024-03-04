Asda Killingbeck: Supermarket worker injured in attempt to stop suspected Leeds shoplifter
A supermarket worker has been injured following a suspected shoplifting in Leeds.
Police were called to the Asda petrol station on Killingbeck Drive, Leeds at 10.30am on Sunday morning (March 3).
Officers were responding to reports of a staff member injured following a shoplifting incident.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to a report a member of staff had been injured while trying to stop a driver leaving premises in a car following a reported shoplifting incident.
"The victim received minor injuries in the incident and a crime of assault has been recorded."