Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Asda Killingbeck: Supermarket worker injured in attempt to stop suspected Leeds shoplifter

A supermarket worker has been injured following a suspected shoplifting in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 4th Mar 2024, 09:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to the Asda petrol station on Killingbeck Drive, Leeds at 10.30am on Sunday morning (March 3).

Officers were responding to reports of a staff member injured following a shoplifting incident.

Officers were responding to reports of a staff member injured following a shoplifting incident. Picture: AL13 MAX/GoogleOfficers were responding to reports of a staff member injured following a shoplifting incident. Picture: AL13 MAX/Google
Officers were responding to reports of a staff member injured following a shoplifting incident. Picture: AL13 MAX/Google
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to a report a member of staff had been injured while trying to stop a driver leaving premises in a car following a reported shoplifting incident.

"The victim received minor injuries in the incident and a crime of assault has been recorded."

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Enquiries remain ongoing into the matter by Leeds District Police.

Related topics:ASDALeedsWest Yorkshire Police