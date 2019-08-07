Asda Killingbeck fuel kiosk at risk of collapse after ram raid

Ram raiders smashed their way into a fuel payment kiosk at an Asda petrol station, leaving it at risk of collapse.

It happened at around 3am in the petrol station forecourt in Killingbeck Drive, just of York Road.

Ram raiders targeted a fuel payment kiosk at Asda Killingbeck petrol station.

The contents of the booth has spilled out onto the forecourt, with card machines, paperwork and files, as well as car debris, scattered on the ground.

There was nothing of major value inside, according to staff.

Cracks from the raid have gradually got bigger throughout the morning and there are concerns that the structure, one of two kiosks, could collapse.

The electricity supply to the kiosk has been switched off and Yorkshire Water will be turning off the water supply this morning.

Cracks in the kiosk have increased in size overnight.

Contractors think that the building is damaged beyond repair and will be knocked down if does not collapse by itself.