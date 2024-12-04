A convicted arsonist who tried to torch his flat for a second time has avoided jail, despite the judge saying he had concerns.

The emergency services were called to Willow Garth Avenue in Whinmoor on April 12 this year to reports that a resident had tried to set fire to his window frames.

Michael Jones was arrested from his first-floor flat and later charged with arson intending to cause damage and being reckless as to whether property would be destroyed.

The damage caused to the UPVC window frames and its surround came to more than £3,000. The flat belongs to the not-for-profit association, Sanctuary Housing.

The 34-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court recently and admitted the arson charge.

He has two previous convictions, including almost-identical arson charge from May 2020, when he tried to torch his flat.

On that occasion he set fire to a rucksack which spread to the side of his bed. With calls made to paramedics over his safety, they found the fire and were quickly able to use an extinguisher to dampen the flames.

He was given an 18-month suspended sentence for that incident.

For the latest fire, a probation report found that Jones has issues with his personal life and is isolated.

Judge Ray Singh told Jones: “You are a cause for concern, you have appeared for arson before.

“I’m persuaded that there’s work that can be done with you.”

He gave him a 24-month community order and 20 rehabilitation days with probation to work on his personal issues.