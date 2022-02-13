Arrests after reports of fight on Leeds street
Two men have been arrested after police were alerted to reports of a fight on a Leeds street.
Police were called at 2.06am on Saturday morning (February 12) to Beckett Street to reports of a fight between two people.
On arrival officers located two men who have since been arrested on suspicion of affray.
Police say enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 1322079156 or use the live chat facility at: westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus .
