Arrests after reports of fight on Leeds street

Police were called at 2.06am on Saturday morning (February 12) to Beckett Street to reports of a fight between two people.

On arrival officers located two men who have since been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men have been arrested after police were alerted to reports of a fight on a Leeds street.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 1322079156 or use the live chat facility at: westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus .

*******************