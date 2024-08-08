Arrest made in Leeds after appeal to trace man on scooter accused of sexually assaulting girls in Middleton
Police issued an appeal in their hunt for a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault reports in the Middleton area this week.
West Yorkshire Police have said this morning (Thursday) that a 43-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.
Enquiries were conducted in the Thorpe area last night (Wednesday) after officers received reports of four young females being approached by a man on a scooter on Tuesday (August 6) and Wednesday (August 7).
Police that the victims were approached by a man on a scooter who, in some cases, engaged them in conversation about the bike before offending against them.
None of the girls were physically hurt but all were very distressed by what occurred. They and their families are being supported by specially trained officers.
Detective Superintendent Emma Winfield, said: “These incidents are clearly of real concern and I want to reassure parents that a significant investigation is ongoing into these offences.
“We are working to support victims and families and have deployed a number of officers to the Thorpe and Middleton areas to conduct enquiries and extra patrols.
“It is very important we locate the man pictured. I would urge anyone who knows or recognises the man in the image or who has footage of him is asked to contact the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit on 999 or online referencing crime number 13240429332.
“Information can also be given to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”