An arrest has been made after police located a cannabis farm in north west Leeds.

Friday, 7th January 2022, 7:12 pm
A cannabis farm was located in Tinshill. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

West Yorkshire Police raided a home in Tinshill on Thursday, January 6.

Inside they found cannabis plants worth £82,000.

Police District Neighbourhood Support Officer for Leeds North West, Dan Pickles, said: "Yesterday, NPT Officers assisted in the execution of a warrant under the Misuse Of Drugs Act.

"When entry was gained, a cannabis farm was found.

"A basic approximate value of the current crop would be around £82,000.

"Over the course of the year, this could have generated approximately £327,800.

"One person was arrested from the scene & enquiries are now ongoing."

