Arrest made after cannabis farm found during police raid in Tinshill
An arrest has been made after police located a cannabis farm in north west Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police raided a home in Tinshill on Thursday, January 6.
Inside they found cannabis plants worth £82,000.
Police District Neighbourhood Support Officer for Leeds North West, Dan Pickles, said: "Yesterday, NPT Officers assisted in the execution of a warrant under the Misuse Of Drugs Act.
"When entry was gained, a cannabis farm was found.
"A basic approximate value of the current crop would be around £82,000.
"Over the course of the year, this could have generated approximately £327,800.
"One person was arrested from the scene & enquiries are now ongoing."
