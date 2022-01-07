A cannabis farm was located in Tinshill. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

West Yorkshire Police raided a home in Tinshill on Thursday, January 6.

Inside they found cannabis plants worth £82,000.

Police District Neighbourhood Support Officer for Leeds North West, Dan Pickles, said: "Yesterday, NPT Officers assisted in the execution of a warrant under the Misuse Of Drugs Act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When entry was gained, a cannabis farm was found.

"A basic approximate value of the current crop would be around £82,000.

"Over the course of the year, this could have generated approximately £327,800.

"One person was arrested from the scene & enquiries are now ongoing."