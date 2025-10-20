Arrest made after alleged rape in the toilet of Leeds' The Stone Roses Bar

Detectives have made an arrest following an allegation of rape in the toilets of a Leeds city-centre bar.

British Transport Police put out an appeal on Friday to trace a man they wished to speak with over the incident in The Stone Roses Bar.

Between 2am and 4am on Sunday, October 12, a woman was attacked inside the bathroom of the Briggate nightspot.

A man in his 20s is now being quizzed by British Transport Police over an allegation of rape in the toilets of The Stone Roses Bar in Leeds. | Google Maps / BTP

A man in his 20s was taken into custody on Saturday.

Detective Constable Rob Wyllie said: “This is a shocking and horrific incident, and we are working at pace to identify and locate who is responsible.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 146 of 16 October.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.