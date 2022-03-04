Arrest at Leeds traveller site as police use armed patrols to find suspects from linked firearms incidents

Detectives are investigating incidents of damage at two houses in Leeds, including one where a firearm was discharged.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in an operation by firearms officers at Cottingley Springs traveller site, in Gelderd Road, in the early hours of Friday (March 4)

He was arrested in connection with an incident in Bismarck Street, Beeston, on Tuesday night where a group of men armed with weapons caused damage to an address and to a car parked nearby in Waverley Garth.

That incident is being linked to other incidents at an address in Town Street where damage was caused the same night and on Monday night a shotgun was discharged at the front door.

He remains in custody, police confirmed.

This morning’s operation saw further armed arrest enquiries carried out at other addresses in Leeds in support of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives via 101 quoting Operation Pomona or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.