Asket Drive Seacroft: Police arrest 29-year-old man 'waving a stick' in Leeds street fight
Just before 8.30pm last night (July 11), officers were called to Asket Drive in Seacroft after reports of a man behaving suspiciously while wielding a stick.
Reports from members of the public also suggested that there had been a fight in the street involving three men.
On arrival, police found a 29-year-old man who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage.
He was taken to the hospital due to health concerns and remains in stable condition.
Enquiries by Leeds CID into the circumstances of the assault are ongoing.