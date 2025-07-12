Asket Drive Seacroft: Police arrest 29-year-old man 'waving a stick' in Leeds street fight

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Jul 2025, 13:21 BST
A man was arrested late on Friday following reports of a street fight involving three individuals.

Just before 8.30pm last night (July 11), officers were called to Asket Drive in Seacroft after reports of a man behaving suspiciously while wielding a stick.

Reports from members of the public also suggested that there had been a fight in the street involving three men.

Residents said the man acted suspiciously while "waving a stick".
Residents said the man acted suspiciously while "waving a stick". | Google

On arrival, police found a 29-year-old man who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage.

He was taken to the hospital due to health concerns and remains in stable condition.

Enquiries by Leeds CID into the circumstances of the assault are ongoing.

