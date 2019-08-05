Arrest after man glassed at Slug & Lettuce in Leeds

A man has been arrested after glassing another man at Slug & Lettuce in Leeds.

It happened on Sunday, August 4 at about 10.30pm at the Boar Lane bar - formally a Yates bar.

The victim was taken to hospital after suffering wounds to his face.

A 26-year-old was arrested on Monday, August 5 on suspicion of wounding.

He remains in custody.

A police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing today by Leeds CID following a serious assault in a Leeds bar on Sunday.

"Police were called to a bar on Boar Lane in Leeds at about 10.26pm to a report a male victim had been assaulted with a glass.

"Emergency services attended the incident and a victim was taken to hospital for a facial injury.

"Following enquiries a 26-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of wounding and remains in custody this evening."

