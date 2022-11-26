Mark Isherwood, part of the Satan’s Slaves motorcyclist group, landed a “heavy punch” to the victim’s face and put him in a headlock in a “completely unprovoked” attack, Leeds Crown Court heard.

On June 19 last year, the victim was sat in the Malt Shovel pub in Castleford when 49-year-old Isherwood walked in with other men wearing ‘Satan’s Slaves’ leather jackets. A row broke out between the group and the pub landlord after they failed to wear masks and stay seated, as were the Covid regulations at the time.

The group became abusive to the landlord and were told they wouldn’t be served. The victim attempted to calm the situation, saying, “come on boys, we’ve all got to do it”. Witnesses said the man was not confrontational and stayed calm, trying to pacify the group, and the ordeal was captured on CCTV.

Mark Isherwood, 49, punched the man in the Malt Shovel pub after a row over Covid rules (Photo: Google)

After a prolonged discussion the victim stood up. Joe Culley, prosecuting, said Isherwood “punched him very hard to the left hand side of his jaw”, knocking him to the ground, and then put him in a headlock. Several members of the group then surrounded the victim, punching and kicking him on the ground while he “curled into a ball to try and protect himself”, Mr Culley said.

The man suffered bruising to his left cheek and a cut to his face, as well as soreness to his ribs and the back of his neck for a number of days. The court heard he was “fortunate” not to have been seriously injured.

Ex-serviceman Isherwood, of Smythe Lane, Pontefract, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at the first opportunity before the courts. He has previous convictions for criminal damage and assault but has had a clean record for 30 years.

The court heard from a probation worker, who said Isherwood had drunk seven or eight pints of beer before the attack and felt “very embarrassed”. She added that Isherwood felt a sense of belonging from joining the Satan’s Slaves group, something had had missed out on since leaving the army, and he works at an army preparation school for young people.

Isherwood was handed a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court

Mitigating for Isherwood, Brian Russell said the attack was “wholly out of character” and a “one off incident.” Mr Russell added: “He acted like a thug and he realises that.”

Isherwood was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 12 months. Passing his sentencing remarks, Judge Timothy Clayson said: “It’s extraordinary to see you here. This was a nasty incident of disorder in a pub of which, I believe, you are now utterly ashamed of.

“You’re a socially positive person who has done plenty of good on behalf of the country, and continues to do good for young people. When you see that footage, I imagine you wish you could turn the clock back.

