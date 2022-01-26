Army bomb disposal team called to industrial estate in Stanningley
An army bomb disposal team were called to an industrial estate in the Stanningley area of Leeds this lunchtime.
WYP confirmed that shortly before 10.30am today, officers attended a storage unit at the Grangefield Industrial Estate, Pudsey.
At the scene they found a quantity of suspected Category 4 display-type fireworks.
A cordon was put in place for public safety while Army bomb disposal experts attended to assist with their safe removal.
The cordon has now been removed and a scene remains in place.
Category 4 fireworks are banned for sale to the public and it is an offence for anyone other than fireworks professionals to possess them.
Enquiries are continuing into explosives offences resulting from the discovery.
